Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 31 forms in the Caribbean

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The busy Atlantic hurricane season continues with Eta and Theta in the Atlantic, and a new tropical depression forming in the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Depression 31 formed in the Caribbean just before 10 a.m. ET Friday morning. At 11 a.m., it was about 310 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The system was moving west-southwest at 7 mph.

Forecasters expect the system to strengthen further and become the next named storm of the season, Iota.

It’s expected to move across the Caribbean and near Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras, which are still reeling from Eta, late Sunday and Monday.