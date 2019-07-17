Tracking the Tropics: What’s next after Barry?

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW)– Hurricane Barry became the first hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. Barry, a Category 1 hurricane, made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana Saturday afternoon.

The storm and it’s remnants brought life-threatening flooding to parts of the Mississippi Valley in the following days. Strong winds and 6 tornadoes also impacted parts of the south and Midwest from Saturday through Monday.

Whats left of Barry is a dying post tropical cyclone that will increase chances for showers and storms Thursday and Friday to parts of the Carolinas, but don’t expect much rain.

So, now that the first hurricane of 2019 is behind us, what’s next?

The National Hurricane Center does not show any tropical activity in the Atlantic right now.

Looking out in the Gulf and Caribbean, a few tiny tropical waves, but nothing well organized. Well out in the Atlantic things are very quiet. Saharan dust from Africa is keeping the tropics quiet for now.

The next storm that develops will be named Chantal.

Peak of hurricane season is Sept 10th, but the season last all the way through November 30th.

