Tractor-trailer with 40,000 pounds of Hershey’s chocolate crashes in Maryland

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WHTM) – A tractor-trailer was carrying 40,000 pounds of Hershey’s Chocolate Bars, Kit Kats and other goods when it crashed on a Maryland interstate early Friday, injuring the driver, officials said.

The truck clipped a police car then jackknifed and overturned on southbound Interstate 270 in Germantown around 1 a.m., a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

(~1a) SB I270 on ramp to Rt118. Collision w/ entrapment, TT Driver trapped in cab & extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported w/ minor NLT injuries. @mcfrs HazMat assisting w/ saddle tank fuel ‘pump off’ (~80 gallons diesel), some lanes Blocked pic.twitter.com/cjpFRkixbL — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 26, 2019

The police officer was not injured.