Traditional Paddle-Out ceremony to remember Cpl. Michael Ambrosino

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – A memorial ‘Paddle-Out’ ceremony was held on Saturday to remember the life of Corporal Michael Ambrosino.

Corporal Ambrosino worked for Horry County Police Department and died after a battle with COVID-19. Family and friends say this beach was apart of his life.

“He was the kind of officer you wanted to meet and know because he had that kind heart in him,” Duke Brown, Horry County Beach Patrol Director, said.

Corporal Ambrosino served in law enforcement for over 30 years. On and off duty, he touched the lives of so many.

“Everyone respected him. The surfers loved him, the locals loved him, he always had a kind word for everyone down here,” Brown said.

Horry County Police Department was joined by public safety officials and community members to participate in a series of Hawaiian ceremony rituals to celebrate Corporal Ambrosino’s life, a life that will be missed by so many who attended the ‘paddle-out’ event.

Among the deep Hawaiian traditions that took place was the blowing of the conch shell. It’s used to talk to those that are far away.

Flowers, leis, and surfboards brought people together as they paddled out in the water, and were met by a coast guard boat, to honor an unforgettable legacy.

“He made a lot of difference on this beach, and I think as the years go on, it’s going to be obvious because the new officers that come in will gain the knowledge we have, that Mike gave us,” Brown said.

Corporal Ambrosino’s close friends said he was the kind of officer everyone strived to be, and his legacy will live on.

“His spirit was definitely with us today,” Brown said.