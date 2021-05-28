Traffic: 2 injured in crash on Hwy 9 Bypass in Loris, avoid the area

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities are asking drivers to avoid a part of Highway 9 Bypass after two people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon.

Please avoid the area of Highway 9 Bypass and Highway 410 in Loris. A two-vehicle crash has lanes of traffic closed as first responders work to clear the scene.

Two people were injured and are being taken to the hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to this call at about 1:22 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating.

