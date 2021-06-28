Traffic Advisory: Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 501 in Galivants Ferry causes delays

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities have issued a traffic advisory for the area of Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry after a crash.

Drivers in the area of Highway 501 and Eagle Road might experience delays after a two-vehicle crash with confinement, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

This call was dispatched at 8:11 a.m. on Monday.

One person is being taken to the hospital with injuries, according HCFR.

Please seek an alternate route to avoid delays, and for the safety of first responders on the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.