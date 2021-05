MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area of Highway 17 near the Highway 501 off-ramp if possible.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 near the 501 off-ramp.

The fire is out, but some lanes will be closed until the vehicle has been removed.

“Avoid the area for your safety and the safety of our crews,” MBFD asks.