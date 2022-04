ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — I-95 N near mile marker 30 in Robeson County is reopen after a crash closed it Saturday night. The crash was near St. Pauls near NC-20.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation first reported the closure at 9:21 p.m. Saturday night.

Motorists were asked to take exit 25 to reaccess I-95.

No word on the condition of those injured.

