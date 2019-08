CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a head-on collision on East Country Club Road in the area of Highway 905.

The crash happened shortly after 4 o’clock on Thursday afternoon. Conway Fire and Police Departments are diverting traffic in that area.







Courtesy: Conway Police Department

The drivers of both cars have been taken to the hospital for injuries. Horry County Fire Rescue is also responding to the crash.