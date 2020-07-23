Traffic light malfunction in North Myrtle Beach causes delays

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, a traffic light is malfunctioning and causing delays.

The malfunction is happening in the area of Robert Edge and Highway 31 (northbound).

The department said they are working to resolving the issue as quickly as possible.

