Traffic backed up on I-95 northbound in Florence County due to tractor-trailer on fire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Drivers are stuck in slow traffic on I-95 in Florence County near Sumter Road due to a vehicle on fire.

According to state Master Trooper Brian Lee, traffic is “slowed down to one lane at 95 North MM 162 due to tractor-trailer on fire.”

The tractor-trailer fire is about 1.5 miles north of Exit 160B-Interstate 20 Westbound to Columbia.

Drivers should avoid the Interstate if possible since traffic is still moving slowly as of 5 p.m., according to the SCDOT’s traffic cameras.