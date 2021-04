NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic has slowed down in a section of Highway 90 after a tractor trailer overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The vehicle overturned around 8:46 a.m. in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 57, and no injuries were reported, according to HCFR.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.