Trailer stolen from Admiral’s Flagship Restaurant, suspect sought

Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are searching for a suspect after a trailer was stolen from the Admiral’s Flagship Restaurant in Murrells Inlet.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was stolen Sunday morning. Police are looking for the suspect and vehicle in the pictures. The trailer is a black 6-by-12 Patriot enclosed trailer and was taken sometime around 2:45 a.m.

If you recognize this person or know anything about the theft you are asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

