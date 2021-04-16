Train crashes into tractor trailer in South Carolina

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a train and a tractor trailer Thursday night in Greenville County.

The crash happened on Donkle Road near Rutherford Road shortly after 8:00pm.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer was attempting to cross the train tracks when it was struck.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening, troopers said.

According to Piedmont Park Fire Chief Tom McCarty, the tractor trailer was empty at the time but it caught fire in the crash. The fire has since been put out.

McCarty said authorities are currently checking the CSX locomotive for any fuel leaks as it was carrying 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

CSX officials said the train crew was able to safely exit the locomotive.

Full statement from CSX:

At approximately 8:10pm, a CSX train struck tractor trailer at a railroad crossing near the intersection of Rutherford Rd. and Donkle, Rd. in Taylors, S.C. There were reports that the train’s locomotive and the tractor trailer were on fire. The train crew were able to safely exit the locomotive and were not injured in the incident. The occupant of the tractor trailer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. CSX appreciates to swift response of local first responders.

Numerous fire departments along with the Greenville County Emergency Response Team responded to the crash.