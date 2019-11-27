Travelers react during holiday gas prices in the Pee Dee

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – With Thanksgiving being one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, drivers are not noticing a major gas price difference.

Some people traveling to from Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia or Florida tell News13 the most popular place to stop for them is exit 193 off I-95 in Dillon County because it’s convenient with tons of food options around.

“It’s pretty easy, and there’s a lot of places to eat around here, so it seemed like the right thing to do. Gas seems fairly reasonable, it’s not bad plus it’s cheaper than flying,” said Connor Ericksen who was heading to Virginia.

AAA reports that gas prices are expected to be similar or lower thank last Thanksgiving.

“It was right off the highway, so it was quick and easy spot to pick up, but it seems like everyone had the same idea. What I did was pick the first one that seemed open because they’re all full due to the holidays,” said Donna Conroy, heading to N.C.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price of gas in Dillon County range from $2.17-$2.45. If you’re traveling and want to get the best price for gas, download the app by clicking here.