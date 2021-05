CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A driver was seriously injured after a tree collapsed on their vehicle, trapping them inside, CMPD says.

At approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to a tree falling on an SUV with the driver inside at Sharon Road and S. Wendover Road.

TREE down on a car in S CLT. Happened around 8:10 pm Sharon Rd at Woodhaven. Minor injuries to driver according neighbors (📸 Mike Sharpstein) ⁦⁦@FOX46News⁩ pic.twitter.com/EyJZPuyOYd — Brien Blakely (@bblakelyFox46) May 11, 2021

The driver was impaled in the chest by parts of the tree and was safely removed from the vehicle within 10 minutes. They were transported by medic to the hospital for serious injuries.

Sharon Road is currently blocked off.