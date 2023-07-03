MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — An Asheville woman died and two others, including a 12-year-old child, were hurt Sunday when a tree fell on two boats on the North Tow River in Penland, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. while the victims were going down the river in a canoe and a kayak, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Authorities said the woman, Yumiko Virant, 49, and a man were together in a canoe. Virant died at the scene, and the man was flown to a hospital.

The child, who was operating a kayak, suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Tne Wildlife Rescources Commission is investigating.