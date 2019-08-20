It’s recommended your thermostat be set to 78 degrees or higher for ‘energy efficiency’

(KRON) – What temperature’s perfect for you inside your home?

A little on the warmer side, or a little on the cooler side?

According to Energy Star, a U.S. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency program, the coolest you should keep your home is 78 degrees when you’re home.

When you’re at work or away, 85 degrees is the recommended setting.

When you’re sleeping, 82 degrees is the recommendation.

According to the DOE, you should keep your thermostat “as high as comfortably possible in the summer” to help keep your energy bills low.

The DOE also recommends using ceiling fans to keep cool.

Of course, the Twitterverse went off on the viral tweet with differing opinions.

The report was released in July.

