Trial begins for SC megachurch volunteer accused of sexually abusing more than a dozen kids

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)— The South Carolina man accused of sexually abusing young children at NewSpring Church heads to trial Monday.

Jacop Hazlett is facing 23 indictments in Dorchester County.

Jacop Hazlett

He was first arrested in November of 2018 after he was caught on camera sexually abusing a three-year-old in the bathroom of NewSpring Church in North Charleston. Hazlett volunteered in the children’s program at the church at the time of the alleged abuse.

He confessed to taking explicit pictures and videos in the childcare area of the North Charleston church. Police say they found images of at least five victims on his cell phone and more victims came forward following his arrest.

Last month, November 2019, he rejected a plea deal offered by a judge at the Dorchester County Courthouse.It included pleading guilty to 15 indictments in exchange for 50 years in prison.

Several victims and their families are suing Hazlett and NewSpring Church. According to the lawsuit, he started volunteering at the church in March of 2018.

One lawsuit alleges the church did not adequately investigate his background before letting him volunteer with young children. Another alleges the church’s security team was not properly trained to monitor zones of cameras in the church.

The indictments against Hazlett include 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 9 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and 2 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. A total of 23 indictments in Dorchester County.

The trial is expected to begin Monday morning at the Dorchester County Court House in Saint George.