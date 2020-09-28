Trial date changed for North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing 2 newborns, dumping bodies in trash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The trial for a North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing two newborns and dumping the bodies in the trash in 2017 and 2018, has been rescheduled.

Alyssa Dayvault was arraigned in February on a charge of homicide by child abuse, and her court date was set for the week of Sept. 28. However, the trial has been continued until the week of October 12, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Dayvault was admitted to Grand Strand Regional Hospital on Dec. 5, 2018 “for complaints of heavy vaginal bleeding. During treatment she ‘delivered’ a placenta and umbilical cord consistent with a full term pregnancy, but no child was ‘delivered,’” according to the warrants.

Police were contacted and conducted a recorded post-Miranda interview, during which Dayvault admitted she birthed a newborn male child at her home in North Myrtle Beach, according to warrants.

Dayvault stated that the child “was born alive and took multiple gasping breaths after having been born. [She] further stated that she failed to secure medical treatment and did not personally take action to attempt to preserve/save the infant’s life. [She] then disposed of the child’s body in a waste receptacle at her residence in NMB without seeking help or notifying authorities.”

She was also accused of disposing of a female newborn’s body sometime between November 4-23, 2017 in the area of 1100 David Street in the City of North Myrtle Beach, according to warrants.

