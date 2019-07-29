Trial set to begin for Va. man accused of shooting estranged wife, killing her boyfriend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The trial for a Chesterfield County man who is charged with shooting his estranged wife and murdering her boyfriend is set to start Monday.

Joshua M. Federico is accused of critically injuring his estranged wife, Sarah Grove Federico, and murdering her boyfriend, 38-year-old Lawrence J. Howell., on Aug. 24, 2018, at Sarah’s home on Second Branch Road. Federico was arrested after a three-day manhunt.

Chesterfield Police obtained a murder warrant after human remains, believed to be those of Lawrence J. Howell, were discovered in the area of Second Branch Road. Police said no details on where the body was recovered would be released at this time.

Several of Federico’s family members have also been charged in a murder-for-hire plot, accused of trying to kill people with information about his alleged crimes.

Federico’s trial is scheduled to last all week.