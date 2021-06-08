Trial to begin for man accused of killing one in 2018 RipTydz bar shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Trial is set to begin Tuesday morning for the man accused of killing 26-year-old Roger Ramos at an oceanfront bar in 2018.

Appearing in court at 8:45 a.m., Jakkari Brown, 26, of Tocca, Georgia is accused of killing Ramos on the third floor of RipTydz Oceanfront Grille and Rooftop Bar in October 2018.

Ramos was at RipTydz early that morning. Authorities say Brown fired the shot that hit Ramos after a fight broke out.

“He was pulling somebody off somebody and the guy let a shot off into the crowd and it happened,” long-time friend of Ramos, Breno Alves said. “It hit him. I don’t even think it was aimed for him.”

Ramos was shot in the head and died. Brown was arrested and faces four charges including murder.