PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Trolls doll is being pulled off store shelves amid complaints it promotes child abuse.
Toymaker Hasbro said Wednesday that it’s in the process of removing the “Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” from the market and will be offering customers a replacement doll of the popular female character.
The doll had been designed to giggle when placed in a sitting position, but some parents complain that the sound activation button is inappropriately placed between the doll’s legs.
An online petition suggests the doll is “conditioning our children to think pedophilia is OK.”
“When you push this button on the doll’s privates she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores,” the online petition states. “It’s not ok! It’s not fun!”
The petition is aimed at Target, Amazon, Walmart and other major retailers.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- CCU granted authority to secure more beds for potential COVID-19 isolation
- Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse
- Myrtle Beach Mustang Week canceled due to McMaster’s crowd size limitations
- Ford, Bush presidential adviser Brent Scowcroft dies at 95
- Area around Sea Cabin Pier now safe to swim in, debris has been removed