Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after two vehicles collided, leaving one person dead in Horry County.

Around 11:27 p.m. Sunday, troopers were sent to the area of the S.C. 9 bypass and Highway 66 for calls of a 2-vehicle fatal collision, according to Trooper First Class Nick Pye.

A 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling South on the S.C. 9 bypass when a 1996 GMC pickup truck turned south onto the S.C. 9 bypass from Highway 66, according to Pye.

The two vehicles collided sending the driver of the Explorer to the hospital and leaving the driver of the pickup dead, according to Pye. Both drivers were the only people in the vehicles.

This crash is still under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.