LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died after being struck by a car Tuesday, half a mile outside Lake City, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 10:40 p.m., a 2016 Nissan struck a pedestrian who was illegally walking in the roadway, according to Lee. They died on scene from their injuries.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Count on News13 for updates.