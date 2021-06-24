Troopers: 1 dead after driving off road, striking power pole and tree while evading police in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after troopers say they drove off the road and struck a power pole and tree in Little River Thursday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling on Highway 57 near Harshaw Lane while trying to elude police, according to Sergeant Sonny Collins with SCHP.

The driver of the vehicle drove off the road to the right, striking a power pole and tree, according to Collins. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died as a result of the collision.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. Count on us for updates.