Troopers: 1 person dead after being hit while walking along road in Florence County

FLORENCE CO., S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after troopers say they were struck while walking along the roadway in Florence County.

Around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers were called to the area of T.V. Road and WM Nobles Road for calls of a collision, according to SCHP.

When troopers arrived on scene, they discovered a pedestrian had been hit by a car, both were traveling West, according to SCHP. The pedestrian died on scene. Their name has not yet been released from the coroner’s office.

Investigation by the SCHP is ongoing. No further details are available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

