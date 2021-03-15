Troopers: 1 person dead after vehicle overturns near Kingstree

WILLIAMSBURG CO., S.C. (WBTW) – One person died as the result of an overturned vehicle near Kingstree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 3 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Diamond Loop Road, five miles north of Kingstree for calls of a single vehicle collision, according to SCHP.

The person was driving an SUV north on Diamond Loop Road when they traveled off the road to the left, and according to SCHP, the vehicle overturned in a field.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene. They were not wearing a seat belt.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Count on News13 for updates.