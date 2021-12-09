Troopers: Bicyclist hit, killed by car in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person is being charged after troopers say a bicyclist was hit and killed Thursday morning.

Around 6:50 a.m., North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were sent to the area of Highway 72 in Lumberton.

Troopers say and AUDI was traveling south on Highway 72 behind a bicyclist. As they approached Oliver Lane, troopers say the Audi hit the bicyclist from behind. 

The bicyclist died as a result of their injuries, but is a juvenile, so their name will not be released. 

The driver has been identified as Trudy Bryan-Urso, and is being charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. She is not believed to be impaired. 

