Troopers: Driver killed trying to merge onto SC 707 from SC 31

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — One person is dead after a bad crash in Horry County. State troopers tell News 13 it happened early Friday morning, when a driver hit a concrete median while trying to merge onto SC 707.

SC Master Trooper Brian Lee says the driver of a 2015 Mercedes Benz was trying to merge onto SC 707 from SC 31, when the driver hit the median and was thrown from the car. Trooper Lee says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.