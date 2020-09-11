Troopers investigate early morning fatal collision in Dillon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Troopers are responding to a fatal collision that happened in Dillon Friday Morning.

At 5:32 a.m. a fatal collision occurred at Highway 917 and Burke Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The investigation is still in progress, details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories