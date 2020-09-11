DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Troopers are responding to a fatal collision that happened in Dillon Friday Morning.
At 5:32 a.m. a fatal collision occurred at Highway 917 and Burke Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The investigation is still in progress, details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Troopers investigate early morning fatal collision in Dillon
- LIVE: Reading of 9/11 victims’ names
- Horry County honors heroes and victims 19 years after September 11 terrorist attack
- The powerful 9/11 Budweiser commercial that only aired once
- ‘Uninvited individuals’ disrupt virtual classes with vulgar language at South Carolina high school