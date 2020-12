MARLBORO, SC (WBTW) – Troopers are responding to a fatal collision in Marlboro County Thursday morning.

Around 4:43 a.m. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the area of US 15 and Highway 401 South Bound near Shuford Street to calls of a collision.

Details are limited at this time. News13 has reached out for more information, count on us for updates.