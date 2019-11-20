Troopers search for Chevy van in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – State troopers in North Carolina are searching for a white Chevy van that most likely was involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

A 51-year-old woman, Dorothea Ridenour, was struck and killed by a vehicle at about 5:15 or 5:30 on Wednesday morning on Highway 74 Business near Highland Drive, according to Trooper R.L. Maynor.

Maynor said the vehicle involved was most likely a 2001 white Chevrolet Express Van. Troopers are searching for the vehicle.

If anyone has information about the crash or the van, please call Scotland Co Highway Patrol at 910-557-9091.