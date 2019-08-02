Troopers search for vehicle after 72-year-old killed in Robeson County hit and run

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – Troopers are searching for a vehicle after a deadly hit and run in Robeson County.

A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle around 7 a.m. Friday, according to Sargent Sherwood Brent Lewis, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Bethesda Church Road near the intersection of Tobacco Road in Fairmont.

Milford Oxendine, Jr., 72, of Fairmont, was walking near his home when a vehicle crossed the center line and hit him, Sgt. Lewis said. Oxendine was wearing a reflective vest and had a flashlight with him.

NCHP is still searching for the vehicle.

