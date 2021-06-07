Troopers seek information in hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Highway Patrol troopers are seeking information on a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian from May 17.

The crash happened Around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Davis Street, Secondary 1321, in the Lake City area, according to SCHP.

An unknown vehicle was traveling south when it struck a pedestrian, according to SCHP. The pedestrian suffered injuries as a result of the collision, and the suspect vehicle left the scene.

If you have any information you are asked to call 843-661-4705 or submit a tip online at 5541111.com.