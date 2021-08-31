Tropical Storm Larry forms, expected to become hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical Storm Larry has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 a.m., Larry had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles from the storm’s center. It was located about 175 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west at 20 mph.

Larry is forecast to become a hurricane late Thursday or Friday before it turns to the northwest this weekend.

This storm is not expected to threaten the East Coast of the U.S., and will likely stay east of Bermuda. The storm could get close to Newfoundland, Canada a week from Friday.