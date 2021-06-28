Tropical Depression Four forms off SC coast; could bring heavy rain, choppy waters, dangerous rip currents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/WCBD) — A tropical disturbance ESE of Hilton Head Island has now been deemed Tropical Depression 4, and it could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the South Carolina coast on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center announced it will begin initiating advisories on the depression beginning at 11 a.m.

Forecasters increased the probability of a tropical cyclone developing over the southwest Atlantic to 50% on Sunday afternoon.

“Some additional development of this system will be possible later today, and especially on Monday when the system will move across the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream, and a tropical depression could form before the system makes landfall along the southern U.S. coast.,” according to NHC forecasters.

If this activity becomes better organized, we could have a tropical depression or tropical storm later this morning or afternoon. There isn’t much time, but there is potential for this to become Tropical Storm Danny.

The main impacts for our area will be heavy rain, gusty winds, choppy waters and an increased risk of dangerous rip currents. Dangerous rip current statements have been issued for Coastal Horry and Georgetown Counties.

The low is forecast to move WNW at 15 to 20 mph, and the system should reach the coast of southern South Carolina or Georgia by Monday evening.

An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon.

Regardless of development, we’ll have a high rip current risk until 8 p.m. Monday and a small craft advisory until midnight.

The Storm Tracker13 weather team is tracking the tropical system and will continue to keep you updated on air and online.