VIDEO: Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf

(WFLA) – Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has officially become Tropical Storm Barry in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

The tropical disturbance strengthened to become Barry Thursday morning. Storm Team 8 has been tracking the disturbance for days now, watching closely as it strengthened and organized in the Gulf.

NOAA Hurricane Hunters report maximum sustained winds around 40 mph. The National Hurricane Center says further strengthening is expected in the next few days. Barry could become a hurricane by late Friday.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the system is about 200 miles southeast of Morgan City, Louisiana. It’s about 95 miles away from the mouth of the Mississippi River. The disturbance is moving toward the west at about 5 mph.