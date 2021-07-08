Tropical storm Elsa sends trees into roadways in Florence, Darlington, Horry counties

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical storm Elsa continues to pelt our area with strong winds and heavy rain, causing trees to fall into the roadway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol real time traffic website.

Trees have been reported in the roadway at Big Swamp Road and Campbell Road in Florence County; Cashua Ferry Road and Georgetown Road in Darlington County; New Hopewell Road and Melody Lane in Darlington County.

Trees have also been reported down on SC41 and Nebo Road in Marion County; SC576 and between Sara Lee and Beneteau in Marion County; SC905 and Rodney Road in Horry County; SC9 Business and Sycamore Drive in Horry County; Smith Street and Crestview Circle in Florence County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol has been notified of the trees in the roadway and are working to remove them.