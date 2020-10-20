TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 27 formed over the Central Atlantic Monday morning and strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon by 11 a.m.
There are still no watches or warnings in effect, as the storm is projected to remain away from the US coastline.
As of 11 a.m., the storm is sustaining maximum winds of 40 mph and is remaining stationary. A slow west-northwestward motion should begin Tuesday, NHC says.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Tragic’: South Carolina nursing homes have highest COVID death rate in country, AARP says
- Election commission: Memphis poll worker fired after asking voter to turn ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirt inside-out
- Tropical Storm Epsilon takes form over Central Atlantic
- Horry County mask mandate faces renewal vote on Tuesday
- Rush Limbaugh tells listeners he’s facing ‘death sentence’ from cancer fight