Tropical Storm Karen, Hurricane Lorenzo churning in Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The tropics are staying active as we near the end of September – typically the most active month of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring and issuing advisories for three systems: Hurricane Lorenzo, Tropical Storm Karen and Post-Tropical Cyclone Jerry. They are also keeping an eye on an area of potential development near the Yucatan Peninsula.

Hurricane Lorenzo is strengthening and expected to reach major hurricane strength by Thursday. Maximum wind speeds as of 11 a.m. Wednesday were 85 mph.

Lorenzo is about 715 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. It’s moving west-northwest at 17 mph. The NHC says that motion is expected to continue until Lorenzo makes a turn toward the northwest late Thursday.

There are currently no hazards affecting land and no watches or warnings in effect in connection with Lorenzo.

Tropical Storm Karen is moving north over the southwestern Atlantic and bringing heavy rain to Peurto Rico, the Virgin Islands and parts of the Northern Leeward Islands.

Karen is about 240 miles north-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico and is moving north at 15 mph.

The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph but the NHC says some strengthening is forecast in the coming days.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Jerry is weakening and approaching Bermuda, where a tropical storm warning remains in effect.

Jerry has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is forecast to continue weakening gradually in the next few days.

The system is about 120 miles west of Bermuda. The NHC says the center of Jerry is expected to pass near or over Bermuda later Wednesday.

Storm Team 8 will be live at 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday on Tracking the Tropics. Our team of meteorologists will be talking about the three systems, and an area of potential development being monitored near Mexico.