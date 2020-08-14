Tropical Storm Kyle forms north of the Carolinas, earliest ‘K’ storm on record

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Friday.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the storm was about 500 miles north of South Carolina, southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, moving east-northeast at about 17 mph. The system has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Kyle is expected to turn east-northeastward over the weekend with the potential to slightly strengthen possibly tonight and Saturday.

Kyle is forecasted to become post-tropical by late Sunday or early Monday.

It is not expected to impact the Carolinas.