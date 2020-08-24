Tropical Storm Marco continues to weaken as Tropical Storm Laura is expected to become a hurricane

Tropical storm Marco is nearing the coast of Louisiana, however it is losing it’s punch. As of 8 a.m., Marco has weakened more with winds near 50 mph and is moving northwest at 10 mph.

Most of the convection is well away from the center of circulation, a sign the storm is falling about. Hurricane watches and warnings have been dropped from the Louisianna coast, however tropical storm warnings remain in effect. The storm is expected to approach and skirt the coast Tuesday weakening to a depression as it moves inland towards Texas.



Tropical Storm Laura is getting better organized this morning. As of 8am, current winds are at 65mph and moving fast towards the west northwest at 21mph.

Laura will move into the Gulf waters by Tuesday afternoon and is expected to become a hurricane. The storm will continue on a west northwest track taking aim towards the Louisanna/Texas coast line by Wednesday afternoon as a category 2 hurricane with winds of 105mph. The storm will then start making a turn towards the north and eventually northeast getting picked up by a cold front.