Truck crashes into school bus in Darlington County

News
Posted: / Updated:
school-bus1_279047

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington County School bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon with students on board.

According to Audrey Childers with Darlington County Schools, a truck struck the back of a school bus on Lakeview Boulevard in Hartsville. Twenty-one students from Hartsville Middle and High Schools were on the bus at the time.

No injuries were reported from the crash and a replacement bus was brought in to take the students home. Law enforcement and EMS were called to the scene as stated by district protocol and parents were notified of the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: