Truck crashes into school bus in Darlington County

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington County School bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon with students on board.

According to Audrey Childers with Darlington County Schools, a truck struck the back of a school bus on Lakeview Boulevard in Hartsville. Twenty-one students from Hartsville Middle and High Schools were on the bus at the time.

No injuries were reported from the crash and a replacement bus was brought in to take the students home. Law enforcement and EMS were called to the scene as stated by district protocol and parents were notified of the incident.