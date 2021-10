HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a two-vehicle crash that caused a truck to overturn.

At 8:06 a.m. Thursday, crews were sent to the area of Dick Pond Road and the Highway 17 Bypass.

No injuries were reported, but you are asked to avoid the area while crews work. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating at this time. Count on News13 for updates.