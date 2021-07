MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – A truck overturned in Marion County on Monday afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the crash in the area of Highway 501 and Guyton Road, east of the City of Marion. It happened around 3 p.m.

Truck overturns near Highway 501 and Guyton Road in Marion County (Courtesy: Heather Stamey)

Troopers did not report injuries in the incident as of Monday afternoon. It’s not clear what led to the crash.