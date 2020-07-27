Roadway closed, 2 people injured after large truck overturns on Hwy 57

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – According to Horry County Fire Rescue, Highway 57 near the state line is currently closed to traffic after a large truck became overturned on the highway.

HCFR said there were no other vehicles involved, and two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries.

People are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on the scene and investigating. Count on News13 for updates.

