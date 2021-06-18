Trucker who drove into Floyd protest could have charges dropped

A semi-truck involved in an incident with protesters on Highway 35W is surrounded by authorities, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A truck driver who drove through a large crowd of protesters on a Minneapolis highway last year during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd will have criminal charges dropped if he remains law-abiding for the next year.

Bogdan Vechirko was charged with a felony count of making threats of violence and with criminal vehicular operation, a gross misdemeanor.

Vechirko told investigators he didn’t mean to drive into the protest or hurt anyone as he was returning from a fuel delivery in Minneapolis.

Nobody was seriously hurt during the incident.