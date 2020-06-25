Trump blames Dems for failure of GOP police bill

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 10: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a round table discussion with African American supporters in the Cabinet Room of the White House on June 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the Republican backed policing bill was a “great bill.”

But he acknowledged during an event Wednesday at the White House that the differences with the Democrats may mean that no bill becomes law.

“If nothing happens with it,” Trump said with a shrug of his shoulders, “it’s one of those things. We have different philosophies.”

The bill was blocked by Senate Democrats who dismissed it as meager “crumbs” in a vote that either signals the collapse of Congress’s efforts to respond to mass demonstrations over the killings of Black people or the start of fresh bipartisan talks toward compromise.

The vote was 55-45, failing to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to advance.

“Senate Republicans want very much to pass a bill on police reform.” Trump said. “We have total cooperation with many different communities, including the police community. They want it very much to happen themselves because there are things that they agree to that they would like to agree to and they would love to have it agreed to formally. The Democrats don’t want to do it because they want to weaken our police. They want to take away immunity. They want to do other things that you know about.”

The outlook ahead is uncertain, as Democrats press forward Thursday with a House vote on their bill, a more sweeping package that is certain to be approved. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to try again before the July 4 recess. Yet swift action seems difficult.

Trump also talked about issuing an executive order to protect monuments that have come under new scrutiny amid civil unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

“I think that we can have a very strong executive order,” Trump said. “But we already have very strong, we have the Monuments Act already to which means 10 years in jail. But I think we’re going to consolidate various things. We’re going to come out with a very strong executive order. And I should have that by the end of the week, which is fast approaching.”

The president says the country should learn from its history and warns that it could be repeated if people don’t understand it.

