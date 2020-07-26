Trump boat parade planned for Sunday afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A boat parade to show support of the President will be held on Sunday afternoon.

Boaters of the Grand Strand will begin on the Intracoastal Waterway near the Boathouse Restaurant and head north to Taco Mundo.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. and almost 600 people RSVP’d to participate as a boater or spectator.

News13 will be covering the event, so count on us for updates.

